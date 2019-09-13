SALEM, Ore. — In Oregon, the 2020 election season is officially underway.

Thursday marked the first day for major party or nonpartisan candidates to file declarations of candidacy with the secretary of state's office.

One of the top state races is for secretary of state, the second-highest statewide office after the governor and currently held by a Republican.

Filing their papers as Democratic candidates were Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who in 2018 unsuccessfully tried to unseat Rep. Greg Walden, who is from a U.S. congressional district that voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in 2016; and Rep. Mark Hass, a state legislator.

Secretary of State Bev Clarno urged Oregonians to run for an office. Her office said there have been few candidates in recent elections, which means voters have not had much to choose from.

