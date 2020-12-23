Temporary homes for homeless individuals in Oregon nearing completion

An Ontario non-profit is offering temporary housing to 16 individuals experiencing homelessness in an effort to combat housing insecurity in the city.

ONTARIO, Ore. — A program in Ontario, Ore. is nearing completion that will provide 16 small temporary homes for those experiencing homelessness. If construction goes as planned residents can move in as early as Wednesday.

The tiny homes are 8x11 feet and include a cot, a heater, a fridge and a microwave. The goal of the program is to get Oregonians experiencing homelessness back on their feet, and hopefully into permanent living situations when they leave their temporary homes.

The non-profit organization Community in Action offers a variety of services to those in need, including case management, prepping for job interviews, monitoring medications and searching for affordable permanent housing.

Housing in the Ontario community is not just an issue those experiencing homelessness experience, according to Stephanie Cook, the property owner of the tiny homes.



“One of the issues is finding housing that is available and that's true for anybody," Cook said. "There’s a housing shortage everywhere, rents are going through the roof. They are crazy, so our goal is to push them through there as they're ready and as there is housing available."

Cook, the city of Ontario and Barb Higinbotham, executive director of Community in Action, held a trial run of the program in March. 39 individuals and families went through the program. After just one month, 38 of the participants were off the streets and living in transitional or permanent housing.

Depending on when individuals are ready to take the leap out of temporary housing, some may leave the program after one week while others may remain in the program until April 30, the scheduled end date.

“We don't want people living in their cars or streets in the community, it's too cold. They're risking their lives a lot of the time, it's unsafe, it's unsanitary,” Cook said. “People do want to get back on their feet and they’re willing to do something to make that happen”.

The trial instilled great confidence about the future of the project. It was made possible by funding from community services, local donations, Ontario Apartments, the city of Ontario, Origins Faith Community and concerned citizens.

While the program will help many get back on their feet, Higinbotham said this is just the first step in a long road to recovery ahead.

“This option will only meet the need for a fraction of the homeless, as there are more than 300 homeless people in Malheur County, according to the 2020 Point in Time Count," she said. "This count includes those who are literally homeless, doubled up, and youth who might be, “couch surfing. The Shelter Committee is also interested in working with other entities to further explore options for the future.”

There is currently a waitlist for the next group of residents that will be able to occupy the temporary homes. The project is still in need of donations for its community center., which would include laundry facilities, toilets, showers, and an indoor community environment.

To make a donation or learn more about the program, click here.

