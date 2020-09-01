MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Two men who pleaded guilty to trespassing on the cone of Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park last fall were sentenced to 10 days in jail and have been banned from the park for five years.

Park employees and other witnesses saw two people on the geyser on Sept. 10 taking photos with their cellphones.

At least one witness shared photos with park rangers, who cited the two defendants.

Park officials said the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin and there is scalding water just below the surface.

