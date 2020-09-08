Oregon reports 263 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported 263 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 21,272.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.
COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 356, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
Oregon’s 356th COVID-19 death was a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 6, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
The new cases are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (15)
- Columbia (2)
- Deschutes (8)
- Douglas (1)
- Hood River (7)
- Jackson (4)
- Jefferson (5)
- Josephine (1)
- Lane (6)
- Lincoln (2)
- Linn (4)
- Malheur (15)
- Marion (28)
- Morrow (3)
- Multnomah (66)
- Polk (1)
- Umatilla (40)
- Wasco (3)
- Washington (42)
- Yamhill (10).
