Oregon reports 263 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death

As the nation-wide cases surpass 5 million, Oregon reports 263 new cases and 1 new death.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported 263 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 21,272.

Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 356, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

Oregon’s 356th COVID-19 death was a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 6, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

The new cases are in the following counties:

Clackamas (15)

Columbia (2)

Deschutes (8)

Douglas (1)

Hood River (7)

Jackson (4)

Jefferson (5)

Josephine (1)

Lane (6)

Lincoln (2)

Linn (4)

Malheur (15)

Marion (28)

Morrow (3)

Multnomah (66)

Polk (1)

Umatilla (40)

Wasco (3)

Washington (42)

Yamhill (10).