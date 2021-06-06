Off-duty deputy killed in eastern Oregon rafting accident

Umatilla County deputy Jason Post died after he and three other adults were thrown from their raft and Post was unable to reach the shore.

PENDLETON, Ore. — An eastern Oregon law enforcement deputy has been killed while off-duty in a rafting accident near Minam State Park in Wallowa County.

