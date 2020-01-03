Northshore closes all schools for 2 weeks with classes online due to coronavirus concerns. See other closures:

Several schools closed this week out of an "abundance of caution" over coronavirus, officially called COVID-19:
Thursday, March 5:
- *All schools in the Northshore district will be closed for two weeks starting March 5. A parent/volunteer tested "presumptively positive" for coronavirus. There are 24 schools in the district. Starting Monday, March 9, classes will be held online. If students have special circumstances like special education, free or reduced lunch, or has AP classes, parents can click here for more information on how to proceed.
- The Lake Washington Institute of Technology will remain closed through the weekend to disinfect the campus after a faculty member tested positive for COVID-19.
- Shoreline Public Schools is postponing all after-school and evening events open to the community until further notice due to coronavirus concerns. It includes activities such as school concerts, PTA events and outside rentals of the school's facilities. Regular school is in session as normal.
- Bellevue Children's Academy in Bellevue - closed for the rest of the week, classes will be held online.
- Eastside Prep in Kirkland - classes will be held online until April 13.
- Hazen High School in Renton - closed for the rest of the week after a student tested positive for coronavirus.
- Kirkland Seventh Day Adventist and Puget Sound Adventist Academy in Kirkland - closed for the rest of the week for cleaning.
- Willows Preparatory School in Redmond - closed for the rest of the week, classes will be held online.
- Woodmoor Elementary in Bothell – closed for disinfecting after a parent/volunteer tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.
Schools that were closed on Wednesday, March 4:
- Kirkland Seventh Day Adventist and Puget Sound Adventist Academy in Kirkland - closed for the rest of the week for cleaning.
- Frank Love Elementary in Bothell will remain closed.
- Operations at Clover Park Technical College in Puyallup will be suspended on Wednesday. A student showed symptoms similar to coronavirus and they have been quarantined. The school will be cleaned on Wednesday.
- Eastside Prep in Kirkland - classes will be held online until April 13.
- Hazen High School in Renton - closed for the rest of the week after a student tested positive for coronavirus.
- Bellevue Children's Academy in Bellevue - closed for the rest of the week, classes will be held online.
- Willows Preparatory School in Redmond - closed for the rest of the week, classes will be held online.
Seattle Public Schools did not announce any class changes. However, SPS is not allowing rentals of any kind at their facilities. All community use of SPS buildings will be canceled until further notice.
Schools that were closed Tuesday, March 3:
- All schools in the Northshore School District
- Kentwood High School in Covington
- Covington Elementary in Covington
- Mt. View Elementary in Shelton
- Eastside Prep in Kirkland - classes will be held online until April 13
- Grove Elementary School and the Early Learning Center in Marysville
- Lake Washington Institute of Technology in Kirkland
- Kirkland Seventh-day Adventist School and Puget Sound Adventist Academy in Kirkland
The schools will be closed for deep cleaning and, in some cases, for educators to receive training on remote learning.
Administrators announced the schools were closing after a student, family member, or staff member tested positive for coronavirus, came in contact with someone who tested positive, or was showing flu-like symptoms.
Schools that were closed Monday, March 2:
- Frank Love Elementary in Bothell
- Covington Elementary in Kent
- Kentwood High School in Kent
- Hazen High School in Renton
- Jackson High School in Mill Creek
- Cedar Park Christian in Bothell
- Lake Washington Institute of Technology in Kirkland
- Mariner High School in Mukilteo
- Discovery Elementary School in Mukilteo
- Kingston High School in Kitsap County
- Ferrucci Junior High in Puyallup
- Wildwood Elementary in Puyallup
What are coronavirus symptoms?
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.
Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.
A new Washington call center has been set up to answer your questions about COVID-19. If you have questions about how the virus spreads, what is being done in Washington state, and what you can do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
