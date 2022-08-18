Boundary County library director Kimber Glidden announced her resignation on social media, which received support and backlash from some community members.

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden announced her resignation, effective Sept. 10, on social media on Tuesday, as reported by our news partners, The Bonners Ferry Herald.

Glidden thanked the board of trustees for providing her the opportunity to serve as director of the Boundary County Library.

“My experience and skill set made me a good fit to help the district move toward a more current and relevant business model and to implement updated policy and best practices,” she wrote in a post on social media. “However, nothing in my background could have prepared me for the political atmosphere of extremism, militant Christian fundamentalism, intimidation tactics, and threatening behavior currently being employed in the community.”

Amongst support from community members, Glidden received backlash on social media.

One commenter wrote “One small step for man. One giant VICTORY for Boundary County.”

In response, another commented, “The only victory here has been for bigotry.”

The Bonners Ferry Herald will continue to cover this ongoing story.