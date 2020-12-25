FBI, ATF, TBI join investigation into downtown Nashville explosion; 'intentional act' linked to RV on street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An "intentional act" caused a blast early Friday in downtown Nashville that caused heavy building damage around the popular Second Avenue North entertainment area.
Authorities said they were checking a report of shots fired when a blast occurred near the iconic AT&T Building. The explosion came from an RV, authorities on the scene said in a briefing.
The FBI was taking the lead in the investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the TBI also were participating.
Nashville Fire confirmed three people were transported to the hospital. They did not have significant injuries.
“President Trump has been briefed on the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue to receive regular updates," the White House said late Friday morning. "The president is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured.”
Mayor John Cooper estimated about 20 buildings in the area had suffered glass damage. There were some broken water mains as well, Cooper said.
"It's limited but it's dramatic," he said.
Cooper was unfazed by what had happened. He said he was grateful not many people were around when the explosion happened.
"We’re a famous place," he said. "People know where are we are and if people want attention and publicity sometimes they think that they can come here to get it."
Cooper said it would take authorities awhile to inspect the buildings and clean up the debris Friday.
Gov. Bill Lee said the state would supply "all resources" need to help in the investigation.
The blast shook buildings and blew out windows about 6:30 a.m.
Metro Police said the explosion linked to a vehicle happened near Commerce.
Emergency crews closed a 10-block radius around the site of the explosion. A Metro Police bomb disposal unit arrived on the scene.
Black smoke and flames billowed from the area. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after the loud boom was heard Friday morning.
Smoke was visible on the Nashville skyline as people in the area reported feeling a large shaking when the blast hit.
This is a developing story and 10News will update it as we learn more.