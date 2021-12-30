WATCH LIVE: Entire towns of Superior and Louisville ordered to evacuate due to fire

Tens of thousands of people in Boulder County have been evacuated due to the fast-moving fires.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Tens of thousands of homes in Boulder County have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders due to the Marshall Fire burning Thursday.

Some homes in the Arvada area of Jefferson County have also been put on pre-evacuation notice.

Boulder County's emergency operations center urged anyone who sees fire to evacuate even if they have not been ordered to go.

More than 500 homes have been destroyed by the fire, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Thursday evening.

An emergency call center for Boulder County residents is at 303-413-7730. This phone line is primarily for evacuees in need of assistance.

The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management requested that residents not call the center to ask about the status of structures.

UCHealth Broomfield said they are treating six patients from the wildfires. There's no word on the extent of their injuries.

> Watch: Thursday 5 p.m. fire update

Evacuation centers

Evacuation centers are open at:

Longmont Senior Center at 910 Longs Peak Ave. in Longmont

Lafayette YMCA at 2800 Dagny Way in Lafayette

North Boulder Rec Center at 3170 Broadway in Boulder

First Bank Center at 11450 Broomfield Lane in Broomfield

A large animal evacuation site is open at Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont. Enter through Humane Society entrance on Nelson Road.

Pelle said the American Red Cross is working to set up shelters for evacuees who need overnight shelter. There's no word yet on where those shelters will be located.

Hospital evacuations

All patients have been transferred out of Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville to other local hospitals.

A patient and associate line has been established for inquiries about loved ones and family: 303-661-1848.

Fire continues to burn near Avista Hospital. #9News pic.twitter.com/nIabRUtO9u — Nelson Garcia (@9Storytellers) December 30, 2021

All staff and patients have been safely evacuated from Flatirons Health and Rehab in Louisville.

Two fires reported

Pelle said crews responded to two separate fires in Boulder County Thursday.

The first fire, the Middle Fork Fire, was reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the area of North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. That fire has been laid down, with no structures lost.

The second fire, the Marshall Fire, was reported just after 11 a.m. in the area of South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road. That fire spread rapidly to the east, Pelle said, forcing tens of thousands of evacuations. That fire has burned an estimated 1,600 acres as of Thursday evening.

There's no word yet on what caused the fires, but Pelle said downed power lines were reported in the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said in a tweet that a gust of 110 mph was reported n the area of Highway 93 and Colorado 72 about 11:30 a.m.

PHOTOS: Viewer photos from Boulder County grass fires 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Road closures

The following highway closures are in place as of 4:15 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation:

US 36 is closed both directions between Interlocken Loop to Wadsworth AND both directions between Nebo Rd and CO 66.

CO 93 is closed northbound from CO 72 to CO 128 and southbound between CO 128 and CO 58. Multiple overturned vehicles due to high winds.

CO 170 is closed between Superior and CO 93.

For up-to-date road conditions, monitor maps.cotrip.org.

The Colorado State Patrol in Golden said there were high profile vehicle restrictions for any vehicle over ten feet tall along the Hogback. Multiple semi trucks have blown over.

Power outages

In a tweet, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said there were "multiple reports" of downed powerlines and blown transformers. They have caused several grass fires, the agency said.

The area is under a high wind warning and numerous power outages have also been reported.

Xcel Energy is reporting 84 outages impacting nearly 12,000 customers.

State of emergency

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to the grass fires burning in Boulder County.