Mormons to hold major conference without attendees

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it will hold a major conference in April that features speeches by top leaders without any attendees because of the spread of the coronavirus.

The Utah-based faith said Wednesday in a news release that the speeches will only be broadcast via television and the internet with no public in attendance.

The twice-yearly conference usually brings about 100,000 to Salt Lake City over two days.