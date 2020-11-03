x
Mormons to hold major conference without attendees

The twice-yearly conference usually brings about 100,000 to Salt Lake City over two days.
FILE - This Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, shows the Salt Lake Temple at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has postponed a key meeting of top global leaders scheduled for April 1-2 because of the spread of the coronavirus around the world. The faith is also discouraging members from traveling from outside the United States for a twice-yearly conference set for the weekend of April 4-5 in Salt Lake City, the religion said in a news release Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it will hold a major conference in April that features speeches by top leaders without any attendees because of the spread of the coronavirus. 

The Utah-based faith said Wednesday in a news release that the speeches will only be broadcast via television and the internet with no public in attendance. 

The twice-yearly conference usually brings about 100,000 to Salt Lake City over two days.

The only people allowed inside the church conference center on April 4-5 will be top leaders, their spouses, musicians, choir members and technicians. 

