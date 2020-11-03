Mormons to hold major conference without attendees

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it will hold a major conference in April that features speeches by top leaders without any attendees because of the spread of the coronavirus.
The Utah-based faith said Wednesday in a news release that the speeches will only be broadcast via television and the internet with no public in attendance.
The twice-yearly conference usually brings about 100,000 to Salt Lake City over two days.
The only people allowed inside the church conference center on April 4-5 will be top leaders, their spouses, musicians, choir members and technicians.