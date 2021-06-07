Mormons scrap conference session once reserved for men only

Church leaders said Monday that the decision was made because the session is now available online for anyone to watch.

SALT LAKE CITY — A session that used to be reserved for men only at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-annual conference has been scrapped.

The church changed the Saturday evening session three years ago to alternate each six months between being for only men and only women.

Some women in the faith had argued the male-only session showed gender inequality in the faith.