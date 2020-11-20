Mormon president urges gratitude to deal with trying 2020

SALT LAKE CITY — The President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is calling on members to flood social media over Thanksgiving week with messages of gratitude in what he hopes will serve as a healing tool as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, racism and a lack of civility.
Russell M. Nelson said Friday in a recorded speech posted online that the COVID-19 pandemic is a great concern to him as "a man of science and faith" but not his only worry.
The 96-year-old is a former heart surgeon.