Mormon president urges gratitude to deal with trying 2020

Russell M. Nelson said in a recorded speech posted online that the COVID-19 pandemic is a great concern to him as "a man of science and faith."
FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson speaks during a news conference at the Temple Square South Visitors Center in Salt Lake City. Nelson called on members Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, to flood social media over Thanksgiving week with messages of gratitude in what he hopes will serve as a healing tool as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, racism and a lack of civility. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY — The President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is calling on members to flood social media over Thanksgiving week with messages of gratitude in what he hopes will serve as a healing tool as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, racism and a lack of civility. 

Russell M. Nelson said Friday in a recorded speech posted online that the COVID-19 pandemic is a great concern to him as "a man of science and faith" but not his only worry.

The 96-year-old is a former heart surgeon.

