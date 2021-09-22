x
As COVID cases surge, Mormon leaders require masks be worn in temples

Church leaders said Wednesday that masks will be required temporarily in an effort to keep temples open.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that masks will be required inside temples to limit the spread of COVID-19. 

Church leaders said Wednesday that masks will be required temporarily in an effort to keep temples open.

The message is the latest in a series of statements from church leaders encouraging masking and vaccination efforts against COVID-19. 

The church is based in Utah, where a summer surge of the virus among unvaccinated residents has grown while vaccination rates have slightly increased. About 64% of Utah residents ages 12 and older were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

   

