Montana officials plan to cull up to 700 Yellowstone bison

The plan attempts to balance conservation strategies with strategies to prevent the spread of brucellosis, an infectious disease that can cause animal infertility.

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Wildlife officials have announced plans to cull between 500 and 700 Yellowstone bison from the population, and no longer enroll the animals to a brucellosis quarantine program.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that Yellowstone National Park biologist Chris Geremia said if the target is met, an additional 200 male bison could be culled later in the winter.

The animals will either be shot or rounded up and shipped for slaughter.

Federal, state and tribal agencies finalized the culling numbers during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.