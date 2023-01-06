6 women have vanished, then been found dead in past 6 months around Portland

KGW reached out to law enforcement agencies investigating the deaths. Two responded and said they're talking to partner agencies to see if there's a connection.

EAGLE CREEK, Ore. — A forested area off Southeast Judd Road in rural Clackamas County is where deputies discovered the remains of Ashley Real in early May.

Real is one of six women who have vanished and then been found dead in the past six months. The women's remains were found within 100 miles of each other in and around Portland and in most cases, they were discovered in forested or rural areas.

KGW has reached out to detectives with the agencies investigating these disappearances and deaths. The Polk and Clackamas County Sheriff's Offices responded and said they're talking to partner agencies to see if their respective cases are connected to any others.

Real's body was found on May 7. The 22-year-old had last been seen in late March at a fast food restaurant and transit center in Portland. Surveillance photos of Real were some of the last before she turned up dead in that heavily wooded area near Eagle Creek.

"It's just so heartbreaking and it's really hard to put into words, I guess, how heartbreaking it is," said Robyn Speaks. "No matter the circumstances that's someone's baby."

Speaks did not know Real, but she is following her case closely. Like Real, Speaks' sister, Joanna Speaks, vanished in late March only to turn up dead on April 8 in a rural area of Clark County.

"We've gotten through the celebration of life and we were able to come together for that and it was really awesome, but now it's kind of hitting us more that it's real and we keep seeing on the news all these new girls," Speaks said.

Joanna Speaks died of blunt head and neck injuries, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office. The medical examiner classified her death as a "homicide" and said in a news release she was "injured by other person(s)."

"I don't want to ever scare people but reality is there are women dying at awful numbers," Speaks added.

Real and Speaks were two of the six women. The body of a third woman, Bridget Webster, was found April 30 in Polk County. Webster had been known to frequent Portland, Oregon City and Milwaukie, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

About a week before Webster's remains were found, authorities discovered the body of Charity Perry in Ainsworth State Park. Perry had been missing since early March. Her body was found April 24.

And then there's Kristin Smith, who vanished in December 2022. The 22-year-old's body was found Feb. 19 near Southeast Deardorff Road and Flavel Street in Portland.

On April 24, the same day Perry's remains were found, an unidentified woman's body was found near Interstate 205 and Southeast Flavel Street in Portland, less than three miles from where Smith's body was discovered.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said the woman was possibly Native American or Native Alaskan and between the ages of 25 and 40. She was about 5-foot-1 and 135 pounds with medium-length black hair. The sheriff's office said she had two scars on her left lower leg and two tattoos, a black music note with the letter V on her upper chest and the Buddha on her right upper back on her shoulder blade. She was wearing a green, long-sleeved shirt, a black and white zip-up long-sleeved jacket, blue jeans and black and white Adidas cleats. She was also wearing rings and bracelets.

Anyone who knows this woman is asked to call the medical examiner's office at 503-988-0055 and reference case No. MU-230424-999.

"With each one, we as a family, we've talked about it, shared it, looked at the details," Speaks said. "We've talked to the detectives to see if there are any similarities."

While it's unclear if any of these cases will turn out to be connected, Speaks is adamant about one thing.

"Women need to pay attention and they need to know there are dangers and they're clearly taking the lives of people we love," she said.

Anyone with information about any of these cases is urged to contact authorities at the following law enforcement agencies: