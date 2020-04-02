A King County Sgt. said their car was found near a popular hiking trail off Mud Mountain Dam Road. He said, "it's a hard area to get lost in."

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office believes it located the bodies of two missing Enumclaw teens in the Mud Mountain Dam area.

The bodies will be officially identified by the Medical Examiner's Office, according to the sheriff's office.

There is no sign of foul play.

The King County Sheriff's Office was searching for 18-year-old Austin Grote and his girlfriend, 17-year-old Alicia McAskill after their car was found near a popular hiking trail.

The two have been missing since Saturday and were last seen at Safeway in Enumclaw at 2:45 p.m.

Grote's car was found off Mud Mountain Dam Road, just east of Enumclaw.

The area is a popular hiking area, less than two miles from Mud Mountain Dam Park.

Sergeant Jason Stanley with the King County Sheriff's Office said 40 volunteers spent Monday searching for the teens, in an area spanning about four square miles.

"It's a hard area to get lost in. There are roads crisscrossing all over the place and some of the area is cleared cut so it's wide open, it's kind of a mystery out here," said Sgt. Stanley.

With temperatures dipping overnight, concerns grew.

"It's a dangerous time of the year to be out. We don't know if they made preparations to be out or what," said Stanley.