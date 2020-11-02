x
Coroner: Meridian couple, 2 men killed in fatal Nevada wreck

The crash happened on U.S. 93 in Elko County Saturday.
Credit: Nevada Highway Patrol
Four people were killed in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 93 about 25 miles south of Wells, Nevada, on Saturday morning.

ELKO, Nev. — A couple from Idaho and two men in a car driven by a man from Las Vegas have been identified as the four people killed in a head-on wreck on a northeast Nevada highway during the weekend. 

A coroner official in Elko County says Michael and Gwendolyn Crispin, of Meridian, Idaho, died when their Hyundai Sonata was hit by a Subaru Impreza driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 93. 

The Subaru driver, Efrain Madera-Tadeo, of Las Vegas, and passenger Edgar Jovany Morales-Contreras, were killed in the Saturday crash.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jonathan Goolsby said investigators believe the Subaru, with Oregon license plates, was speeding and passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone when the crash occurred about 25 miles south of Wells and Interstate 80.

