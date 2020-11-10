26 arrested at small North Portland protest

According to journalists at the protest, nearly every demonstrator was arrested with little to no warning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Overnight Portland Police arrested 26 who were part of a group that met up at Alberta Park around 9:30 p.m. before heading to a police center.

A small crowd gathered outside of the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct near Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Killingsworth Street.

According to independent journalists reporting from the small protest, police only gave one warning before beginning a mass arrest.

The arrest, according to freelance journalist Justin Yau, said some of the arrestees were marked medics.

After one warning to stay off the streets Portland Police Rapid Response arrived and conducted mass arrests. PPB did not declare an unlawful assembly. #PortlandProtests #PDXProtests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/CEtKXlrdZs — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) October 11, 2020

Another freelance journalist, Alissa Azar, posted video to her Twitter account of police dispersing press, despite it being unlawful to do so due to a temporary restraining order in place. The officer can be heard saying, "I don't care what the TRO (temporary restraining order) says."

Later in a release, Portland Police said, "While the Portland Police Bureau is adhering to a directive not to use CS gas, the term "tear gas" is required by state law to be included in such warnings," as justification for their actions.

This was completely unprovoked I am too upset for words right now pic.twitter.com/dgoxNxJgf5 — Alissa Azar (@R3volutionDaddy) October 11, 2020

Sergio Olmos, a reporter with Oregon Public Broadcasting said the protest lasted only minutes and almost every demonstrator was arrested.

Portland protest day 123



Police arrest almost everyone. No unlawful assembly declared. pic.twitter.com/K28T5AysGS — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 11, 2020

Olmos goes on to say that police warned protesters to get out of the street, where they did not have a permit to be walking. No unlawful assembly was declared.

Police gave warning to get on the sidewalk. Police will release the charges in a few hours, but it is clear protestors were standing in the street chanting. Nothing thrown, no unlawful assembly announced. pic.twitter.com/oZJmAUQuyL — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 11, 2020

Portland Police said the 26 people arrested from the protests booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct.

This is the 123rd day of protests in Portland.

The protests began following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, told police he could not breathe while a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Demonstrators have marched in protest of police brutality against the Black community, racial inequality, the treatment of ICE detainees, and for the abolishment of prisons and police.