OREGON CITY, Ore. — A 62-year-old man wanted by the FBI for multiple sex assaults of young children in the mid-1990s turned himself in on Friday after 23 years on the run.

Wayne Arthur Silsbee, 62, walked into the Oregon City Police Department at 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon and surrendered to police.

Silsbee was wanted for alleged involvement in multiple incidents of sexual assault involving several female victims between the ages of eight and 10 at the time, according to authorities.

The assaults allegedly happened between September 1995 and April 1996 in Clackamas County, according to detectives. Silsbee got to know each of the victims by either babysitting them or taking them out to various events.

In an arrest warrant obtained in Clackamas County on July 24, 1996, Silsbee is charged with first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a minor and unlawful sexual penetration

FBI

The FBI obtained a federal arrest warrant charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on Sept. 19, 1996.

Detectives believe Silsbee most recently lived in Nebraska. He also has ties with Springfield, Missouri, the San Francisco Bay area, Colorado, Arizona and northwestern Washington State.

According to an FBI online profile: "Silsbee is fluent in sign language and may try to obtain employment or volunteer work in that field. He has previously shown interest in nudist activities, including prior membership in the American Sunbathing Association. Silsbee is purported to be an active member of the Adventist Church."

Anyone who has had any contact with Silsbee over the last 23 years is asked to call the Oregon City tip line at (503) 496-1616.

Silsbee is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 3:00 p.m.