A woman called police at about 1:15 a.m. on Monday to say that her friend was shot in Hillyard.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead after a shooting in Spokane’s Hillyard neighborhood on Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant located at 3416 N. Market Street.

A woman called police at about 1:15 a.m. on Monday to say that her friend was shot. Officers arrived within four minutes of the call and found a man in a car with a gunshot wound and multiple people who were still in the parking lot.

Despite first responders’ life-saving efforts, the man who was shot died at the scene.

Police detained five people who they believe were involved in the shooting, including a man who had left the scene but was found a short distance away.

One suspect is in custody on Monday morning, police said.

The Spokane Police Department's Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Police are processing the crime scene and speaking with people involved in the incident.

N. Market Street is open to drivers on Monday morning and the McDonald's has reopened to customers following the investigation.

Family and friends of the victim responded to the scene after people at the scene notified them about the incident. A Spokane Police Chaplain responded to assist the family.