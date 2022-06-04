Man killed in head-on collision in Bonner County

A Priest River man was killed Saturday following a head-on collision on State Highway 57 south of Priest Lake.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — A Priest River man was killed Saturday following a head-on collision on State Highway 57 in Bonner County, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported.

The collision occurred near mile post 21, when the 41-year-old driver in a 1998 Mazda pickup traveling northbound, crossed over into the southbound lane.

As the roadway curved and the vehicle went left of center, the Mazda pickup collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pulling a trailer, driven by a 44-year-old Coeur d'Alene man.

The collision occurred around 2:33 p.m. south of Priest Lake Saturday, according to ISP. The Priest River man died at the scene of the crash.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Ford was wearing a seat belt and had non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

