The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said a man was fatally shot on Chambers Creek Road Wednesday night.

A 48-year-old man died in a road rage shooting near Chambers Bay Golf Course Wednesday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Police said the other man involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. He is described as a 42-year-old man from Steilacoom.

Detective Ed Troyer said the road rage incident started around 5:15 p.m. when a 48-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado passed several vehicles, then stopped his truck in the middle of the roadway, blocking traffic. The driver exited his truck with a handgun.

A 42-year-old passenger in a Dodge truck that was behind the Silverado got out of the vehicle and into a confrontation with the driver of the Silverado. Troyer said the 42-year-old passenger fired a fatal shot at the 48-year-old driver. The driver of the Silverado was pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no indication the men previously knew each other.

The shooting happened in the 10300 block of Chambers Creek Road. The surrounding neighborhoods are University Place, Lakewood, and Steilacoom.

Chambers Creek Road was closed several hours for the investigation. Detectives continue to interview several witnesses while forensic crews process the scene.

"The lesson to be learned here is if you are in any type of confrontation and somebody gets out of a truck or car with a weapon, wave, smile and get out of the area. Don't get into a confrontation with somebody or get out with a weapon because you don't know who else will have a weapon. Unfortunately, the aggressor is the one who caused this to happen," Troyer said.

Deputies said if you get in a road rage incident, ignore the other person, call 911 and get out of the situation as fast as you safely can.