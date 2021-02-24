Malheur County to open indoor dining, allow long-term care facility visitation under new COVID-19 risk level

Malheur Co. moved from extreme to moderate risk, which will allow indoor dining and increase the maximum number of people allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings.

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — Malheur County, Ore. was moved from the extreme risk category to the moderate risk category of the state's Sector Risk Level Guidance Chart. Several COVID-19 restrictions will be changed as a result of the move, such as allowing indoor dining and long-term care facility visitation.

16 counties, including Malheur, improved their risk levels.

The improved restrictions will go into effect on Friday, Feb. 26 and remain in place until March 11.

While in the extreme risk category, indoor dining was prohibited in Malheur County. Retail, indoor and outdoor stores could only operate at 50% maximum capacity and residents were required to work remotely if they were able to. Additionally, visits to long-term care facilities were prohibited.

Now that the county has moved to the moderate risk category, indoor dining will once again be allowed. In establishments open for indoor dining, maximum capacity must not exceed 50% or 100 people, whichever is smaller.

Only six people will be allowed per table when dining inside.

Indoor gyms can now operate at 50% maximum capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller. Indoor full-contact sports are still prohibited. Outdoor gyms can allow up to 150 people to recreate in the area, and outdoor full-contact sports are now allowed.

Retail, indoor and outdoor stores can now operate at 75% capacity or 100 people. Curbside pick-up is still encouraged.

Remote work is no longer required but is still recommended for those who are able to.

Long-term care facilities are now able to allow indoor and outdoor visitation with proper precautions in place.

The full list of rules for each category can be found here.

