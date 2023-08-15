Wildfire prompts Level 3 evacuations for residents within city limits of Athol

Kootenai County Fire & Rescue Chief Christopher Way says the fire is just under 60 acres in size and moving north with 525 structures threatened.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATHOL, Idaho — Kootenai County Emergency Management (KCEM) has issued Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations for a four-alarm wildfire out in Athol, Idaho.

According to KCEM, residents within the city limits of Athol are in Level 3 evacuations.

Kootenai County Fire & Rescue Chief Christopher Way says the fire is just under 60 acres in size and moving north with 525 structures threatened. 10-12 aircraft are working to put out the fire. Level 2 (GET SET) evacuations are in place for the area south of Athol.

At this time, the fire is 70-80% contained.

According to 511 Idaho, both directions of State Highway 54 are blocked between North Revelation Court and U.S. 95 northbound.

An updated evacuation map can be found below:

Level 3 evacuation due to wildfire for residents in the Sarah Loop (Athol) and surrounding areas. GO NOW! Posted by Kootenai County Emergency Management on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The Timberlake Fire Department is responding to this fire. Athol is a community of 724 people and is 570 acres in size.

KCEM says evacuation shelters for the fire are at Real Life Ministries at 30447 N. Roughstock Road and Timberlake High School at 5973 ID-5 in Spirit Lake. The school's shelter will open at 6:00 p.m., according to KCEM.

The North Idaho State Fair at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds announced on Facebook that they are willing to take in all 4-H, FFA, Independent and open class animals from Athol immediately.

‼️ The North Idaho State Fair / Kootenai County Fairgrounds is ready take all 4-H, FFA, Independent and Open Class... Posted by North Idaho State Fair on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

On Facebook, Silverwood Theme Park said they are currently in close communication with the local fire department are continuing operations. There are no evacuations for Silverwood at this time.

Kootenai Electric Cooperative says they have de-energized some power lines in the area of the fire and may be asked to de-energize more if conditions worsen.

Chief Way just told us the fire is 70-80% contained. Evacuations still in place. https://t.co/m6gICOayEo — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleSimchuk) August 16, 2023

KCEM says residents with questions regarding the fire can call citizen inquiry at (208) 446-2292.

KREM 2 has crews on scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.