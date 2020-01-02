All lanes of northbound I-5 remain blocked by a landslide between Mount Vernon and Bellingham. The slide happened around 8:30 Saturday morning.
Washington State Patrol and WSDOT say there are trees down, mud in the road and a damaged guardrail. No one was hurt, and no vehicles were damaged.
WSP says the slide is 60 feet wide, 7 feet deep and still active. Rocks and debris continue to roll down the hill.
At noon, WSP Trooper Axtman said there was no estimated time for reopening the highway. Crews have to be sure once they clear away the debris that another slide won't happen.