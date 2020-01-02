Crews are working to clear the slide. No one was hurt. There's no ETA for reopening I-5.

All lanes of northbound I-5 remain blocked by a landslide between Mount Vernon and Bellingham. The slide happened around 8:30 Saturday morning.

Washington State Patrol and WSDOT say there are trees down, mud in the road and a damaged guardrail. No one was hurt, and no vehicles were damaged.

WSP says the slide is 60 feet wide, 7 feet deep and still active. Rocks and debris continue to roll down the hill.