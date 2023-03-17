Both L.A. and San Diego have recorded more rain in 2023 than Seattle

Los Angeles has seen more than double the rain that Seattle has seen so far this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — For the first time in about five months, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport surpassed 60 degrees, topping out at 62 degrees on Friday.

The last time Sea-Tac hit 60 degrees or warmer was Oct. 20, 2022.

This sunshine is paired with dry conditions, which is a stark contrast to other major cities on the west coast.

So far for 2023, Sea-Tac has only recorded 7.43 inches of rain, well below the normal of 11.9 inches usually observed by mid-March.

Conversely, San Diego’s airport has picked up 9.11 inches of rain in 2023, nearly double the 5.12 inches commonly observed by mid-March.

Los Angeles’ airport shows a similar trend, with 15.65 inches observed in 2023, more than double the 6.98 inches usually recorded by mid-March.

This means Los Angeles has seen double the rain that Seattle has seen so far this year.

While Seattle’s rain totals are well below average for the calendar year, snowpack levels are in the 90-100% of the normal range.