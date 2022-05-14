Hundreds gather in downtown Coeur d'Alene for Kootenai County Women's March

Marchers said they are frustrated with national leadership and are tired of having the same conversation again and again.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Hundreds of abortion-rights supporters gathered in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Saturday for the third annual Kootenai County Women's March.

Thousands of Americans are expected to turn out to rally for abortion rights this weekend all over the country, with demonstrations planned in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago and other major cities, including Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.

The protests are in response to the leaked draft opinion by the Supreme Court that showed the high court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 ruling that affirmed abortion access as a constitutional right.

Supporters began the march on Sherman Avenue in Coeur d'Alene and continued marching through the streets. Chants ranged from “What do we want? Choice!” and “My body, my choice!”

Hundreds of protestors are walking down Sherman Ave in Coeur d’Alene, advocating for women’s rights. @KREM2 https://t.co/8epiS9yCbk pic.twitter.com/bTeCMTVwtv — Janelle Finch (@JFinchTV) May 14, 2022

Marchers told KREM 2 that they are frustrated with national leadership and are tired of having the same conversation again and again.

"It makes me upset because it is my body. It's my body. These men, the Supreme Court, they don't know anything about women's bodies," one marcher said.

On the other side of the street stood anti-abortion advocates.

"I think the rights of this one need to be considered just as much as the rights of this one," one anti-abortion advocate said. "Unborn people are humans. People are not pregnant with puppies or kittens. They're pregnant with human beings."

One abortion rights protestor said while she may not agree, she respects them for speaking up for what's important to them.

"They have just as much right to be out here and say what they want to say as everybody else so I respect them for coming out and voicing their opinion. It might not be one I agree with but we all have the right to come out here and support what's important to us."

The march ended outside the Kootenai County Courthouse, where protestors gathered and continued to chant.