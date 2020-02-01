KELLOGG, Idaho — One of the five missing fisherman from a Seattle-based fishing boat that sunk in the Gulf of Alaska on Tuesday lived in Kellogg, Idaho, according to his girlfriend.

Ashley Boggs told KREM that her boyfriend, Brock Rainey, worked on the F/V Scandies Rose that sank in the Gulf of Alaska on Tuesday. She said the couple lived in Indiana, but Rainey lived in a house in Kellogg, Idaho during fishing season.

Boggs also told KREM that they planned on getting married in March when he returned to Indiana.

The Coast Guard suspended the search for the five missing crew members, including Rainey, on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions.

The F/V Scandies Rose is a 130-foot crab fishing vessel operating out of Seattle that is based in Dutch Harbor, Alaska. Two members of the boat were rescued.

The Scandies Rose's last known position was 170 miles southwest of Air Station Kodiak, according to the Coast Guard.

Kellogg man among five missing from sun Seattle-based fishing boat Ashley Boggs and boyfriend Brock Rainey Ashley Boggs and boyfriend Brock Rainey Brock Rainey and Ashley Boggs

