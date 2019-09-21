KEIZER, Ore. — Fern Gleason had one request for her birthday: to be serenaded by the “cute” firefighters at Keizer Fire District.

When a birthday girl turns 104 years old, you don’t say no.

“That’s exactly what she asked for,” said Gleason’s daughter, Judy Stewart, who invited the firefighters to visit her mom on her birthday, Sept. 15.

That morning, about half a dozen firefighters visited Fern at Avamere Court Assisted Living Facility in Keizer, just up the street from the fire station.

“Oh my God,” said Fern, who waved to the firemen as they filed into her room during breakfast. An Avamere staff member captured the moment on video.

They also recorded when the firefighters sang "Happy Birthday" to Fern.

“It was wonderful,” said Fern.

Later in the day, Stewart threw Fern a birthday party with a cake and balloons. Fern wore a bright pink sweater, crown and sash that said “Birthday Princess.”

“She’s still my little girl,” said Fern, referring to Stewart, who is 70. “I just love her.”