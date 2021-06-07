Joints for Jabs: Washington cannabis retailers can provide incentive for vaccination

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board approved the incentive for June 7 through July 12.

WASHINGTON — The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LBC) announced they will temporarily allow cannabis retailers to offer incentives for vaccinations.

State licensed cannabis retailers can provide one joint to adult consumers who receive a vaccination at an in-store vaccination clinic. The offer is effective from June 7 through July 12.

Multiple conditions apply for the promotion.

Cannabis retailers may only provide one pre-roll joint and no other product as a part of the promotion. Also, any cannabis joint provided to a customer must be associated with an active vaccine clinic event at the retail location. The LCB will also require a receipt of the complimentary joint during the same visit. They will also require licensees to maintain records of all product provided during the allowance.

Retailers may only provide the complementary joint to persons 21 years and older and any vaccine clinic held inside a licensed retailer must comply with age restriction requirements.

Retailers can reach out to the LCB if they want to host the promotion.

The LCB has provided other allowances for alcohol and cannabis licensees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to support businesses during the restriction period and to support the vaccine effort. Most recently, it to be provided an allowance for a beer, wine or cocktail to be provided at no cost for those vaccinated by June 30.