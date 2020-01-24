Institution in Idaho for Oregon foster children off limits

The Department of Human Services sends more foster children to live at Mountain Home Academy in southern Idaho than any other facility outside Oregon.

A Lane County judge has blocked Oregon child welfare officials from sending a foster child to live at an Idaho facility after the boy’s attorney pointed out a technicality that could impact the state’s ability to place more foster children there.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a 1975 law says facilities that take in Oregon foster children must be incorporated.

Mountain Home Academy is a limited liability company, a type of business that is not incorporated.

