Two men suffer serious injuries in helicopter crash near Rathdrum

The crash happened in the area of Highway 41 and Wyoming Avenue, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Two men were seriously injured in a helicopter crash near Rathdrum on Tuesday.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's department, Jay Schrank, 42, and Jim Charbonneau, 78, were taken to a hospital with serious, non life-threatening injuries after witnesses on scene tried to perform initial aid.

The crash happened in the northwest corner of Highway 41 and Wyoming Avenue, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Traffic was blocked but the road has since reopened. Deputies are still asking people to avoid the area if possible.

Based on initial investigation, it appeared the aircraft had collided into the field from a low level altitude. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor at this time, and the investigation is ongoing regarding the exact circumstances of the crash.

Due to aviation involvement, the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and is performing an investigation as well. The occupants of the helicopter were initially taken to Kootenai Health for treatment of their injuries, but were then transferred to Harborview Medical Center, according to the sheriff's office.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.