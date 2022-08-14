Idaho man dies after being thrown from motorcycle after hitting deer, ran over by other driver

The 58-year-old man was thrown from his motorcycle; police say the man was later struck by another unknown vehicle.

BOISE, Idaho — A Bancroft man was killed after striking a deer while on his motorcycle and then being run over on Highway 30 near McCammon Saturday night, according to Idaho State Police (ISP).

Just before midnight, the 58-year-old man was riding westbound on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle near BJ Barnes Trucking when police say he hit a deer in the road.

The man was thrown from his motorcycle; police say the man was later struck by another unknown vehicle.

When first responders arrived on site, they found the man deceased.

It took three hours for emergency responders to investigate the incident and clear the scene. An investigation is ongoing by ISP.

ISP is asking anyone who may have seen the accident or have additional information to contact them at 208-239-9808.

