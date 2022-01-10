Iconic 'Piroshky Piroshky' bakery set to return to Spokane and Coeur d'Alene

The Seattle-based bakery will have pre-orders available within the Inland Northwest on Jan. 18 and 19.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Piroshky Piroshky, the iconic Russin bakery basked out of Seattle, will be returning to Spokane and Coeur d’Alene for pre-order pickups.

According to a press release, pre-orders from the bakery will be available within the Inland Northwest on Jan. 18 and 19.

Piroshky Piroshky opened in the Pike Place Market of Seattle, Wash. in 1992. Since then, the bakery has offered hand-crafted Russian pastries that have garnered critical acclaim from a variety of sources, including Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations.” The Smithsonian also voted the bakery as one of “The Top 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America.”

The bakery has also been featured in many publications, most notably within the Statesman Journal and the Phoenix New Times.