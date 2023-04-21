Two of the family members are in critical condition in a western Washington hospital and one is considered in a "satisfactory" condition.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A Maple Valley man is in custody Friday after police said he shot his wife and two adult children following an argument.

Authorities said an argument started between the husband and wife just after midnight. Police responded to a home along the 23000 block of SE 260th Street to find three victims in the shooting.

The three family members were taken to Harborview Medical Center. According to the hospital, two of the family members are in critical condition and one is considered in a "satisfactory" condition.

The husband is in custody, according to police. The King County Major Crimes Unit is investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.