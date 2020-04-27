How plans to reopen Washington and Idaho compare to other states

Georgia is already poised to allow non-essential business. Washington retains one of the nation's stricter policies.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Stay-at-home orders in Washington and Idaho are still in effect through at least the rest of April.

But across the country in Georgia, restrictions are being lifted right now. Georgia’s governor is taking one of the least restrictive approaches in the country.

Gyms, bowling alleys, barbers and salons were allowed to open on Friday. On Monday, theaters, restaurants, and private social clubs were added to that list. Each industry has to follow specific guidelines.

Meanwhile in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee continues to take one of the most conservative approaches in the nation.

Last week, he told Washingtonians that most restrictions aren’t going to be lifted really anytime soon. He did offer a few exceptions, though.

Inslee expects to allow regulated construction, elective surgeries, and outdoor recreation again in the near future, though he has yet to provide a specific date.

In Idaho, there’s something of a middle ground.

Gov. Brad Little has laid out a highly detailed, multi-stage plan for reopening, contingent on Idahoans sticking to social distancing rules and continuing to push down the curve.

As early as May 1, churches and retail stores could open with some restrictions. Near the end of May, restaurants, salons, and gyms would be added to the list. In early June, larger gatherings would be allowed. And in mid-June, bars, theaters, and venues could reopen and work-from-home requirements could be lifted.

So which approach is best? Naturally, all three have drawn criticism.

There have been protests across the nation demanding the reopening of the economy from those critical of stricter stay-at-home policies.

But public health experts universally say it’s too early to lift many restrictions. They certainly lean conservative here, closer to Washington’s approach.

They say before any restrictions can be lifted, the curve needs to not only have peaked, but started to go down.

The University of Washington model says Washington state is close but not quite there. It does estimate that deaths peaked weeks ago, but we’ve yet to see a consistent downward trajectory.

It’s a similar story in Idaho, with a peak a little over a weak ago but still a lot of work to be done to truly flatten the curve.