Home Improvement star Zachard Ty Bryan arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

EUGENE, Ore. — Zachary Ty Bryan, an actor best known for his role as Brad Taylor in the show Home Improvement, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Bryan, 39, was sitting outside an apartment when Eugene police arrived on Oct. 16. His partner, 27, was located at another apartment at the time.

According to police, an investigation found that Bryan assaulted the woman, impeding her breathing and taking her phone when she tried to call 911. The victim declined medical attention.

Bryan was taken into custody and he is facing charges for strangulation, assault in the fourth degree and interfering with making a report.