Scott Flowers said while he spent over 24 hours hiking Liberty Lake trails, his motivation wasn’t surviving for himself, but surviving for his wife and family.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Scott Flowers said he's hiked for at least 10 years.

He's experienced enough to know to always carry the essentials: emergency blanket, snacks, gloves, flint, etc.

He left for a hike at the Liberty Lake Regional Park from Spokane at 9 a.m.

According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, when he didn't come home by early evening, before dark, his wife called to report him as missing.

During this time, Flowers said he had tried exploring a new trail up to Mica Peak.

"I hiked that trail two to three times before," Flowers said. "The only thing is I've never walked up to the top of Mica Peak. I've been walking a lot lately. And I said okay, I'll do that. So, I went the back route as a trail. There's this trail that goes all the way up to Mica peak. I went there to do that and then I was gonna cut across and come down the other side."

Flowers said he was trying to take a path that would take him past Hughes Cabin.

He knew he was likely going the wrong way as he made short treks through snow and streams.

“I must have missed the turn to go down to the cabin because it got narrower or narrower and the trees got more and more. And the only thing and mark the way was like elk droppings,” Flowers said.

Around 7 p.m., he said he knew he’d need to find a place to spend the night.

Flowers said he found a "lean to" cabin he could use as shelter.

Inside the cabin, he found supplies to help make a fire, including sterno.

"I got this sterno out and then put some little twigs on there to get it going and little bigger branches in that," Flowers explained. "But, I didn't want to get the fire too hot because I'm inside a wooden structure, all I want to do is have a little bit of warmth. So I did and I got the fire going, and then it was dark, really dark. And there's no way I could go out by myself without obviously getting hurt. So, I heard the helicopter and I go, they're looking for me. But I'm wondering how they're going to actually see me I mean, I'm in a deep forested area. I'm in this lean to."

Monday night, thunderstorms and lightning rolled through the Inland Northwest.

Flowers said he didn't hear any rain, but he did notice the thunder and lightning.

In the morning, he said he had to get to open land to signal for help.

"The biggest problem, in my opinion, is even if they see me, how would they get me?," Flowers thought. "Because the trees are too dense and too close together. And how would they do it anyway? Did they send hiking people around find me or what?"

Flowers said climbed a hill to get to a large, open field.

"I climbed up the hill, grabbing branches," Flowers said. "Every once in a while, a branch would break and I'd fall back or climb over a tree or under a tree and this and that. And probably after an hour or so I got up there."

Flowers said when he reached the top, he laid out his emergency blanket to signal for help. He said he could hear the helicopters in the distance.

"I laid out one of my emergency blankets and with rocks, laid 'Help Lost'," Flowers said.

Flowers said for most of the journey, his phone wouldn't work. But when he got to the top of the hill, he gave it one last try.

"It turned on," Flowers said. "I get it turned on. Call my wife. She's good. I told her to have the helicopter come left. I don't think she heard a word I said, she's just crying, glad I was okay, right. But before that, I turn on my emergency beacon on the phone and I don't know exactly what happened but they got the signal and they found me and so they got this pararescue helicopter flying over me. The guy waved at me and I went back and I think that's the first time I really got emotional."

According to SCSO, search and rescue crews had spotted Flowers "on the Idaho side of the border in a remote area."

Flowers said while spending over 24 hours in the forest, he didn't worry about himself. He said he worried more about his wife and family because they didn't know if he was okay or not.

He said his motivation to keep moving was his family.

"Worrying wouldn't help me," Flowers said.

Flowers said him and his wife have been married for over 30 years.

Tuesday, Flowers was reunited with his wife at Sacred Heart Medical Hospital. He said he didn't have any major injuries, just felt dehydrated and fatigued.

Flowers teared up thinking about how his family came together to work so hard to find him. He said his son even traveled from Seattle to Liberty Lake overnight to help aid the search.

"I cannot thank the Sheriff Department, the people I didn't know that were searching for me, the pararescue team, the people in my prayer group, my son from driving from Seattle to Spokane overnight, my wife, just for being there."

Flowers said he could have likely survived another three or four days if needed, but he's glad he didn't have to.

Flowers reiterated his love for hiking and walking. He said he'll never stop.

"This isn't like the very first time I've been lost," Flowers said with a laugh. "I mean, you get lost a lot. That's the motto of hiking: Get Lost."

