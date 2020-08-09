Help Oregon and Washington residents affected by the wildfires

The Northwest Response Fund has been activated and donations will go to the American Red Cross.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In partnership with KGW and KING-TV in Seattle, the American Red Cross has activated the Northwest Response Fund to help Oregon and Washington residents who are affected by the wildfires across the region. U.S. Bank has partnered with KGW and the Northwest Response Fund and will also be accepting in-branch donations at all Oregon branches at this time.

Donations support the work the American Red Cross is providing to families that have been displaced or impacted by the active and growing wildfires and can be made through a special link created for KGW viewers. In just under a week, viewers have already raised $1 million to help local people in need.

The Red Cross has shelters open in Springfield, Redmond, Salem, Glide, Chiloquin and Colton, Oregon, and Puyallup, Tacoma, Spokane, Wenatchee, Selah and Kennewick, Washington.

Your support enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters. Your generous donations make it possible for the Red Cross to provide food, water, showers, first aid and emotional support.

