Police: Head-on collision leaves 1 man dead, 2 others injured in Shoshone County

One person is dead, and two others injured, following a head-on crash on I-90 in Shoshone County.

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — A 72-year-old man from North Dakota is dead, and two others are injured, following a head-on crash on I-90 in Shoshone County Idaho Thursday.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the two-vehicle collision happened in an active construction zone near milepost 64.

The driver of a 2021 Toyota van collided head-on with a 2008 Kenworth, which was pulling an empty dump trailer, according to ISP. The crash caused both vehicles to be engulfed in flames, which caused a roadside fire.

The Toyota van was occupied by a 72-year-old male driver, who died due to injuries in the crash, and a 69-year-old female passenger, both from North Dakota. The 2008 Kenworth was driven by a 72-year-old man from Kingston Idaho. The Kenworth driver and the female passenger in the van were transported to an area hospital.

Traffic on I-90 was blocked in both directions for hours as crews worked to clear the scene and combat the roadside fire.

Drivers in the area should expect delays in the following days so that the roadway can be repaired from damages caused by the fire and crash.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

