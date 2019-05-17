SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been exactly one month since beloved Spokane climber Jess Roskelley died in the Canadian Rockies. For Allison Roskelley, there has not been a moment she hasn't missed her husband.

Jess Roskelley left his mark on this community and around the world. No one knows this more than Allison.

"The last few weeks have been really, really hard, a lot of roller coasters, a lot of up and down," Allison said.

Allison married her best friend, a man who loved her in a way she never knew existed. The world knew him as a world-renowned climber but Allison said he was so much more.

"He was an amazing husband, a very talented welding inspector, he was a family man, he was an amazing dog dad, he had an obsession with our bulldog. He is so much more than a climber and we really wanted to make a celebration of life that really grasp that," she said.

The Roskelley family is planning a celebration of life for Jess on Friday, May 17 at the Bing Crosby Theater. It is open to the public.

A reception will follow at the Washington Cracker Building and the family is inviting people to share a story or a memory they have of Jess.

Allison said the family wants to highlight what Jess brought to this world and have a fun party because it's what Jess would have wanted.

"That's the best thing about Jess. He touched people in so many different ways and so many people have great stories to tell about him, and we want to hear that," she said.

In a time that is dark, so many people have provided light. Complete strangers and people who loved Jess continue to lift her up every day.

"Knowing that Jess and I have so much support from the community, not just here, but worldwide has been absolutely unreal," she said.

There's a lot of things on Allison's heart, so many people she wants to thank for walking with her through this season. While she's leaning on others, she also finds comfort in the joy climbing brought into their lives.

"It's not the sport that's at fault, it just happens and he was doing what he loved and that's what I can hold onto," Allison said.

