53-year-old Theresa Bergman and her husband 54-year-old Charles Bergman did not return home to Moses Lake as expected on Sunday.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate two missing Moses Lake residents last seen on Sunday.

53-year-old Theresa Bergman and her husband 54-year-old Charles Bergman from did not return home as expected on Sunday.

Theresa was last seen at the Spokane International Airport around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday Sept. 18. Charles went to pick up Theresa at the airport that day.

Initial information reported Charles was last seen on Sunday afternoon at his apartment on Arnold Dr. in Moses Lake, but detectives confirmed on Wednesday that information was not accurate.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, detectives found cellphone data for the couple was last recorded in a remote area in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was notified and have checked the area, but the missing couple hasn't been located as of Wednesday morning.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), Charles and Theresa may be in a silver 2013 Chevy Impala with Washington plates license number BLU5395.

Their family members reported them missing in Moses Lake on Monday, Sept.19, after they did not return home as planned.

Anyone with information regarding the couple's whereabouts is asked to call MACC Dispatch at (509) 762-1160, Sgt. G. Mansford at (509) 750-8805, or by email to Crime Tips at CrimeTips@grantcountywa.gov. Reference to case report number 22GS11284.

