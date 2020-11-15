The Washington governor is set to make an announcement that could include restrictions on indoor dining, businesses, and gatherings.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a news conference Sunday at 11 a.m. to announce new restrictions for Washington state to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to the governor's office.

KING 5 will carry the press conference live on air and on king5.com.

The governor will be joined by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, King County Executive Dow Constantine, as well as an infectious disease expert.

It's believed the announcement will include restrictions on indoor dining, businesses and gatherings.

The announcement comes following days of increasing COVID-19 cases.

For the second day in a row Saturday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reported a record number of daily cases, with 2,233 new cases in a trend officials describe as alarming.

The latest update brings the state’s totals to 127,731 cases and 2,519 deaths, according to the DOH. Officials also reported that 9,281 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus.

Gov. Inslee issued a travel advisory on Friday, urging anyone entering the state to self-quarantine for 14 days to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued similar advisories Friday.

The advisories urge the public to avoid non-essential out-of-state travel and encourage residents to stay close to home.

The governor and his wife, Trudi, also made a televised address on Thursday pleading with people to reconsider holiday gatherings because of the jump in cases.

"We have to rethink these holidays so that we may be thankful when we don't lose more lives to COVID," Inslee said during the address.

"We are optimistic that Thanksgiving 2021 will be the best ever, but this year, it's just too dangerous to gather together indoors where the virus can spread so easily," he said.

Washington businesses have warned they may not survive another shutdown.

During a briefing on Friday, the Washington Hospitality Association released their latest estimates that show hospitality sales are down 45%.

“When you talk about 35% of restaurants going out of business, each one of those is a story,” said Anthony Anton, president and CEO of the Washington Hospitality Association.

A statewide stay-at-home order was issued in March because of coronavirus. When businesses shut their doors, the hospitality industry lost 191,000 jobs, according to the association. Anton said as Washington has slowly reopened, 100,000 of those jobs came back.

"If we have to shut down again, that means we're going to lose those 100,000 jobs,” Anton said.