GOP Senate walks out of Oregon legislative session after climate control bill moves to floor vote

The Joint Ways and Means Committee deadlocked on the vote, broken by Senate President Peter Courtney, who used his official powers to break the tie.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Senate Republicans left the capitol Monday morning, part of a boycott an upcoming floor vote on a cap-and-trade bill after it passed out of a joint committee Monday morning.

The Joint Ways and Means Committee deadlocked on the vote, but the tiebreak was broken by Senate President Peter Courtney, who used his official powers to overcome a no vote by Democrat Betsy Johnson of Scappoose.

Also defeated was a Republican amendment to send Senate Bill 1530 to the voters.

The official GOP statement on the boycott:

"Senator Courtney’s actions leave no other option for Senate Republicans but to boycott and deny quorum because cap and trade is on the way to the Senate floor. Democrats refused to work with Republicans and denied every amendment that was presented. Pay attention Oregon – this is a true example of partisan politics. Instead of referring this legislation to let the people decide, the Democrats are willfully ignoring 26 counties and one district, representing nearly 2 million Oregonians that have signed proclamations against cap and trade, to push their agenda."

After the Ways and Means committee adjourned, the Senate convened with virtually all Republicans already absent.

Courtney made an impassioned plea to his Republican colleagues to return. Watch below:

If passed, the bill would limit the amount of emissions Oregonians pump into the atmosphere over time.

What will it cost you?

The bill itself is not directly creating new taxes on gas or anything else. It is making big polluters buy "carbon credits" from the state. Those credits will allow them to release emissions. However, because those industries will be paying for credits, the companies are expected to raise their prices on gas and utilities.

(Story continues below.)

Democrats thought they had the votes to get it through the committee Monday morning , but Republican Senator Tim Knopp thought otherwise.

“The Democrats have seven votes, Republicans have five votes and Betsy Johnson, Sen. Betsy Johnson from Scappoose, is one of the Democrat votes. She is opposed to the bill,” said Knopp. “So, it will be high drama 9 a.m. Monday morning.”

The drama ended quickly, as Courtney force the bill to pass, a big power play.

Senate Majority Leader Ginny Burdick said they have made a lot of compromises and the bill looks different than it did last session, when a walkout brought that effort to close. She said it now better reflects the interests of all of Oregon.

“We're an urban state, a suburban state, and we're a rural state, and all those voices are important and all need to be taken into account when we do a bill like this,” Sen. Burdick said. “Bottom line: We don't want to lose a single job in Oregon and we want to create many, many more jobs in our new clean energy economy.”

Sen. Knopp thinks the key elements of the bill should be decided by voters.

“All of the Republicans I am aware of are voting no on the bill," Knopp said. "They think it's too complicated, too expensive, and inefficient to do carbon reduction in the way that's currently being done.”

(Story continues below.)

KGW poltical analyst Len Bergstein said the walkout, the second such move in consecutive legislative sessions, will change politics as we know it in Oregon.