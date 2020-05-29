Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said officers nationwide "should be disgusted" by the actions of those involved in George Floyd's death.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police departments nationwide are condemning the in-custody death of George Floyd, including those in eastern Washington.

This comes as a protest over Floyd's death is planned for Sunday in Spokane.

Floyd was killed in policy custody in Minneapolis on Monday night following an arrest. He was pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer who had his knee on Floyd's neck. Bystander video captured Floyd repeatedly saying, "I can't breathe," before his death.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. Three other officers have also been fired.

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins wrote in a statement that everyone within his department, and those throughout the country, "should be disgusted by what has occurred in Minneapolis."

"Not only are we disgusted by the actions of the officer directly responsible for the death of Mr. Floyd, but also by the lack of intervention by the other officers who, by simply standing by, were complicit in his death. Those who are complicit in incidents like this must also be held accountable," Jenkins wrote.

He also addressed those in the Pullman community who are supporters of police and may have "conflicted feelings" about how to react to the video of Floyd's death.

"In many instances, more context is needed in order to effectively judge police conduct shown on video, but this is not one of those instances. You can support the police without supporting the actions of these officers," Jenkins wrote.

"Police brutality is not law enforcement. Any officer who abuses their power, or who stands by and allows it to happen, does not deserve to wear the badge," he added.

Read Jenkins' full statement below:

In a Facebook Live interview with the Black Lens newspaper, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl expressed the importance of relationships between officers and those within communities of color.

“Even though this happened in Minneapolis and we’re in Spokane, I think what people need to understand is, for the African American communities, this was no different than as if it happened right outside their front door,” Meidl said during the interview.

The Spokane Police Department took on a major effort in 2013 to improve the way they police the city in response to the death of Otto Zehm.

Zehm, who was diagnosed with a mental disability, died after an altercation with police in 2006. Former Police Officer Karl Thompson was convicted in 2012 by a federal jury for using excessive force and lying to investigators about Zehm’s

Meidl also said his department emphasizes that officers use force "because we have to, not because we can."

“Once you get the individual in handcuffs, you have to change the force that you’re using," he said.

Referring specifically to Floyd's death, he said Spokane officers are trained to roll someone on their side if they are having difficulty breathing to prevent positional asphyxiation.

Spokane NAACP releases statement

In a statement, the Spokane NAACP called for accountability among the courts and members of the law enforcement community.

“We ask again, when will enough be enough in allowing this culture of bias, racism, hatred and unchecked law enforcement violence to exist? How long will the courts, the political system and the justice system continue to ratify this racist and inhumane behavior of those members of our human family who have supposedly sworn to protect all of us?” the statement reads in part.

NAACP leaders added that people of color have cried out against injustice "for far too long."

"Our souls scream out at this oppression and wail in agony at these blights on the founding ideals of this nation," the statement reads. What is now called for is this: All of you in the community of blue, regardless of your race, ethnicity or gender identity must make a final firm stance against these continuing atrocities and root them out once and for all!"

Protest planned in Spokane on Sunday

A protest for George Floyd is planned in Spokane on Sunday afternoon, starting at 2 p.m. at the Big Red Wagon in Riverfront Park. Organizers have planned a peaceful march to raise awareness of police brutality against black people, according to the event page.

Organizers have not clarified what route the march will follow.

Protests have sprouted up all across the country in response to Floyd's death. Some businesses in Minneapolis have been vandalized, looted, or set on fire.

The Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct went up in flames on Thursday night.