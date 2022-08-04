Community rallies behind Friday Harbor businesses destroyed in fire

Support includes everything from fundraisers to a possible benefit auction.

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — Federal investigators are now on the scene of a fire that tore through several buildings in Friday Harbor early Thursday morning.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be on-site to help with the investigation due to the large scale of the fire, according to fire officials. As of Friday, an official cause has not yet been determined.

In the meantime, the Friday Harbor community is grappling with the loss of what many have called the "heart" of downtown Friday Harbor.

Herb's Tavern and Crows Nest Coffee Shoppe were among the businesses that were destroyed in Thursday's blaze.

"Everybody's here just kind of like it's a memorial," said Becki Day, executive director of the San Juan Island Chamber of Commerce.

Day said there will be an account set up at a local bank for people to contribute to the business owners if they are interested. Day said other fundraisers are in the works.

Kevin Roth, a metal sculptor and longtime Friday Harbor resident, said he would like to help by gathering memorabilia from the rubble of what remains of Herb's Tavern, a popular bar on Spring Street that was destroyed by the fire.

But Roth does not see it as rubble at all.

"Not only is my heart with Herb's, like everybody else around here," Roth said. "That memorabilia gets placed in the hands of people who hold Herb's dear to their heart."

Instead of having an excavator remove the remains of the tavern, Roth has the idea of gathering certain items from the pile and holding a community auction for them -- items such as what's left of a table, or brass railings.

Roth said the proceeds will go directly to the business owners. He said he has yet to get the go-ahead with the idea from the owner but believes it could help.

"Memorabilia could be saved, and at the same time a little money could be generated," Roth said.