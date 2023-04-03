Company spokesperson Andy Garland said there were no risks to public safety and no hazmat release associated with the derailment.

SANDERS, Montana — A Montana Rail Link freight train derailed in Sanders County on Sunday morning, sending multiple railcars into the Clark Fork River.

No one was injured in the incident along Montana 135 near Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort between Paradise and St. Regis. Fourteen rental cabins at the resort were evacuated during the initial response.

Officials with Montana Rail Link were working to determine the cause. Company spokesperson Andy Garland said there were no risks to public safety and no hazmat release associated with the derailment.

Garland said the train was traveling westbound Sunday at 9 a.m. when a portion of the train derailed.

Approximately 25 railcars were involved. The tunnel the train was passing through was full of derailed cars, with the front engines just outside of the north end of the tunnel.

