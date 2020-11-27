Four kittens found in abandoned boat by Washington State Patrol trooper 'doing well'

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper rescued four baby kittens found in an abandoned boat on I-90 near Moses Lake on Friday.
According to a tweet from WSP Trooper John Bryant, another trooper heard baby kittens crying while responding to an abandoned boat on its side on eastbound I-90 on Friday.
The trooper found four baby kittens while searching through the debris, Bryant said. The kitten are doing well, Bryant added.
Bryant didn't say anything in his tweet about what led to the boat being abandoned with the black-and-white kittens.