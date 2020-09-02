x
Flooding in eastern Oregon starts to abate; part of Interstate 84 still closed

An approximately 10-mile stretch of I-84 south of Hermiston, Oregon, remained closed Sunday and authorities say it could be a week before it reopens.
Credit: AP
Touchet River water flows across Highway 12, closing it, on the east side of Waitsburg, Washington, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP)

PENDLETON, Ore. — Floodwaters covering roads in northeastern Oregon were starting to recede, allowing residents to return and assess the damage. 

An approximately 10-mile stretch of Interstate 84 south of Hermiston, Oregon, remained closed Sunday due to flood damage and authorities say it could be a week before it reopens. 

A detour is in place. Oregon National Guard troops aboard two helicopters airlifted 21 people to safety on Saturday, and authorities reported a 62-year-old woman who lived in one of the areas hit by floods was missing. 

The forecast was for mostly sunny skies and no rain Sunday and Monday.

