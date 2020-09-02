Flooding in eastern Oregon starts to abate; part of Interstate 84 still closed

An approximately 10-mile stretch of I-84 south of Hermiston, Oregon, remained closed Sunday and authorities say it could be a week before it reopens.

PENDLETON, Ore. — Floodwaters covering roads in northeastern Oregon were starting to recede, allowing residents to return and assess the damage.

An approximately 10-mile stretch of Interstate 84 south of Hermiston, Oregon, remained closed Sunday due to flood damage and authorities say it could be a week before it reopens.

A detour is in place. Oregon National Guard troops aboard two helicopters airlifted 21 people to safety on Saturday, and authorities reported a 62-year-old woman who lived in one of the areas hit by floods was missing.