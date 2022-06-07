x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Blaine County first responders rescue crash victim

The first responders used their personal vehicles to reach the motorcycle crash victim.
Credit: Carey Rural Fire District
First responders in Blaine County used their personal vehicles to rescue a motorcycle crash victim.

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Blaine County Sheriff deputies responded to a motorcycle crash on Sunday after the victim lost control of his bike.

Officials responded to the crash at 1:58 p.m. on Dry Creek Road near Carey, Idaho.

Paul Thomas Klimes, 26, flipped over his handlebars from descending down a hill, a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said.

RELATED: Washington man drowns in Middle Fork of Salmon River

Klimes was transported by air ambulance to Idaho Falls for serious injuries, none being life threatening.

The first responders used their own vehicles to reach Klimes, who was atop a  ridge. The responding ambulance was 3-4 miles away, the release said.

Klimes 2033 Honda motorcycle did not seem to have body damage, the release said, but the left side brake handle was broken off by the impact from the crash.

RELATED: Family of missing Idaho Falls teen confirms human remains are his

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

Clearwater County driver loses consciousness, crashes into tree after bee sting