Blaine County first responders rescue crash victim

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Blaine County Sheriff deputies responded to a motorcycle crash on Sunday after the victim lost control of his bike.

Officials responded to the crash at 1:58 p.m. on Dry Creek Road near Carey, Idaho.

Paul Thomas Klimes, 26, flipped over his handlebars from descending down a hill, a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said.

Klimes was transported by air ambulance to Idaho Falls for serious injuries, none being life threatening.

The first responders used their own vehicles to reach Klimes, who was atop a ridge. The responding ambulance was 3-4 miles away, the release said.

Klimes 2033 Honda motorcycle did not seem to have body damage, the release said, but the left side brake handle was broken off by the impact from the crash.

